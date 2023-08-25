RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Fire Department's Heavy Rescue Station conducted a trench rescue training exercise, where they played out a scenario of a car that veered off the highway and ended up in a trench.
The team's goal was to reinforce the surrounding dirt, this way to protect not only the patient but protect the rescue team as well and remove the patient slowly to ensure a safe rescue.
"We are the only heavy rescue team on this side of the river; so we would go to pretty much anything,” said Capt. Wade Hughes of the Heavy Rescue Team. “So what they're doing is stabilizing the walls to ensure that the walls don't come on us while we're making access to the patient."
Capt. Hughes explains that in cases where the dirt is wet that results in about 100-150 pounds per square foot of dirt surrounding the patient. This makes it very difficult to get out and if there is a collapse, there is a very high probability of a secondary collapse.
The team specializes in these incidents and the training ensures that the members are fully capable of performing these life-saving techniques.
The individuals on the Heavy Rescue Team are part of TaskForce1, a state-wide specialized team trained to respond to hazardous materials incidents, including rescue techniques of structural collapse, swift water rescue, confined spaces and more.
Members of TaskForce1 come from Aberdeen, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Watertown.
Check out these photos from the Trench Rescue Training below.