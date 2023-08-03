RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the risk of flash flooding this weekend, the Rapid City Fire Department is reminding people to stay safe and avoid areas vulnerable to rising water.
It doesn't take very long for heavy rains to create a dangerous environment for people who underestimate the depth or strength of flowing water. Even ankle-deep water can be enough to knock an adult off their feet.
Captain Ryan Ricke of the Rapid City Fire Department said, “You never know what kind of hazards are going to be near that water edge, especially if it’s outside of its banks. Now if we have flooded roadways don’t drive across those. It doesn’t take much water to move a small car.”
Ricke warned against trying to drive large vehicles, trucks, and SUVs through significant water. If your vehicle does stall in flood waters the National Weather Service advises to abandon it immediately – if it's safe to do so – and head for higher ground. Also, avoid drainage ditches and culverts during heavy rain and keep children away from stream banks and other areas of flowing water.
The Rapid City Police and Journey On will monitor areas frequented by the un-housed population over the next few days.