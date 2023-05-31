RCFD Racine St

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Fire crews evacuated the 1400 block of Racine Street Wednesday morning after being dispatched for a gas leak.

Montana-Dakota Utility noticed high gas levels in an abandoned home even after the meter had been turned off. RCFD evacuated homes within a 100 foot area of the house on both sides of the street. Crews are currently waiting on the power to be shut off. RCFD asks that the public avoids the area. 