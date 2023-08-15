RAPID CITY, S.D. – Fourteen of the firefighters with the Rapid City Fire Department started the advanced EMT program.
All Rapid City firefighters are currently certified as EMTs but the advanced program will become the new standard.
Chief Jason Culberson, Rapid City Fire Department said, “They’re able to provide limited advanced life support care and treatments. Meaning limited – meaning less than what a paramedic can provide – but it’s really starting to take our providers and focus them in on what needs to be provided in this community.”
Culberson says the Rapid City Fire Department provides EMS treatment and patient transportation across five counties, so advanced training was needed.
The fire department offers paramedic training – they have around 60 now – but they require more than 1200 hours of training. Students say the advanced program is a good middle ground.
Scott Craig, with the fire department, said, “One of the things that we are going to be able to do is just be able to push certain drugs, and also be able to do skills like start IVs – or IO – things of that nature.”
The EMTs going through the course say it's providing them with valuable skills that can make a difference in the long term.
Firefighter and EMT, Donavin Neugebauer said, “If we can have IVs established and some fluids going and some basic medications, that’s just going to be sooner than the patient hopefully has a better outcome and makes the job easier for our nurses and doctors.”
The course runs around five weeks, almost 500 hours total, and involves heavy coursework with hands-on training at the end.