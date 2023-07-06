RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Fire Department swiftly responded to a structure fire at Dakota Mill & Grain, located on Omaha Street, earlier today, shortly after 12:00 p.m. Upon arrival, first responding crews spoke with the establishment's staff, who had reported smoke coming from one of their conveyor belts. The area of concern was the highest point of the grain mill, necessitating access from the roof.
To gain entry to the silo, firefighting teams employed aerial trucks, utilizing the existing three-story structure positioned above the primary silo. The source of the fire was identified as a mechanic structure that needed to be disassembled to get to the fire.
Due to the complexities of the situation, crews were present and working for three hours.