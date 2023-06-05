RAPID CITY, S.D. - The election on June 6 in Rapid City features three different types of races. A mayoral election, a city council election and a school board location will have residents choosing between 19 candidates across all elections. You may be asking yourself, "How do I find all of the information I need to make the right decision?" We at NewsCenter1 wanted to create that place for you.

Where and how to vote

Pennington County Auditor’s Office general voting information HERE

Deadline to register or change registration address:

Monday, May 22, at 5:00 p.m.

In-person Early Voting:

Begins Monday, May 22

One location; County Auditor’s Office, Pennington County Administration Building, Suite 230 (same floor as County Treasurer), 130 Kansas City Street

Monday-Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In-person early voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5

Absentee Vote by mail:

Absentee Ballot Application HERE

You may email your absentee ballot application and a copy of your ID to elections@pennco.org

Postage to return a voted ballot is $1.20 - don't forget to SIGN the back of the return envelope

You may drop your voted ballot off in person by returning the ballot to the County Administration Building, 130 Kansas City Street and dropping your ballot into the ballot box in the Auditor's Office.

Absentee voting at the auditor's office in person ended at 5 p.m. on June 5," Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said.

You can still drop off your already filled-out absentee ballot up to 7:00 p.m. on election day at the auditor's office.

Election Day:

Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mayoral Race

After eight years as mayor, Steve Allender will be passing the job onto a new candidate in the June 6 election. NewsCenter1 has spoken with each of the mayoral candidates that will be on the ballot.

To see a collection of the Rapid City Mayoral Forums, scroll to the bottom of this page.

City Council

Rapid City is broken up into five wards. Three wards, Ward 1, Ward 3, and Ward 4 each have elections for representatives to the City Council. To find out which ward you live in, check the map below.

NewsCenter1 has gathered interviews with most of the candidates. Check the list below to find those interview.

School Board

Rapid City is broken up into seven districts for Rapid City Area Schools. To see what district you are in, check the map below.

Two of the seven districts will be holding elections for representatives for the school board. District 4 has four candidates running, while District 5 has two candidates.

Related: