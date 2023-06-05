RAPID CITY, S.D. - The election on June 6 in Rapid City features three different types of races. A mayoral election, a city council election and a school board location will have residents choosing between 19 candidates across all elections. You may be asking yourself, "How do I find all of the information I need to make the right decision?" We at NewsCenter1 wanted to create that place for you.
Where and how to vote
Pennington County Auditor’s Office general voting information
HERE
Deadline to register or change registration address:
Monday, May 22, at 5:00 p.m.
In-person Early Voting:
Begins Monday, May 22 One location; County Auditor’s Office, Pennington County Administration Building, Suite 230 (same floor as County Treasurer), 130 Kansas City Street Monday-Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In-person early voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5
Absentee Vote by mail:
Absentee Ballot Application HERE You may email your absentee ballot application and a copy of your ID to elections@pennco.org Postage to return a voted ballot is $1.20 - don't forget to SIGN the back of the return envelope You may drop your voted ballot off in person by returning the ballot to the County Administration Building, 130 Kansas City Street and dropping your ballot into the ballot box in the Auditor's Office. Absentee voting at the auditor's office in person ended at 5 p.m. on June 5," Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said. You can still drop off your already filled-out absentee ballot up to 7:00 p.m. on election day at the auditor's office.
Election Day:
Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mayoral Race
After eight years as mayor, Steve Allender will be passing the job onto a new candidate in the June 6 election. NewsCenter1 has spoken with each of the mayoral candidates that will be on the ballot.
Candidates
Laura Armstrong
Updated
9 hrs ago
*Biography provided by candidate*
Laura and her husband Scott made Rapid City their home in 1996 mostly because of their love of the outdoors and desire to raise their family in a wholesome, small town feel environment. They have two daughters who will be graduating from Dakota State University in Madison where they are focusing on Cybersecurity and Cyber Leadership. Olivia specializes in Asian Affairs and Abigail specializes in Global Affairs.
Laura says her reason for running for Mayor of Rapid City is, “With the exponential growth occurring, I have a sense of responsibility to improve the municipal functions within our community. We have increased public safety concerns, a housing shortage, and significant strains on our critical infrastructure. We can only find solutions to these challenges by collaborative practices with local stakeholders and active engagement with our citizens. Over these past six years, I have demonstrated solid stewardship and sensible, reasoned judgment. I will continue to listen to our constituents in the next four years as Rapid City moves forward.”
To learn more about Laura Armstrong,
click here.
Brad Estes
Updated
9 hrs ago
*Biography provided by candidate*
*
Biography provided by candidate*
I began contributing to local committees in the early 1990’s. I served on the Central States Fair/Black Hills Stock Show Board for 10 years, where I was appointed President for four years and inducted into the Stock Show Hall of Fame in 2013. I was also on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Board for two years, serving as President during my last year of service.
I have held City Council seats in both Rapid City and Wall. I served on the Rapid City Council for two terms and was the Rapid City Council President for two years. I continue to volunteer my time to boards and committees throughout Rapid City.
As a licensed pilot, I enjoy flying, mountain biking, and spending time with my wife and family in my spare time.
I see being Mayor of Rapid City as an opportunity to help others. As a commercial realtor in Rapid City, I have diverse experience in the management and development of various construction, hospitality, and restaurant projects. This knowledge and dedication to business, as well as the desire to see Rapid City grow and its residents prosper, drives me in giving back to the beautiful community I call home.
Brad Estes Is For Rapid City.
To learn more about Brad Estes,
click here.
Josh Lyle
Updated
8 hrs ago
*Biography provided by candidate*
Imagine being in and out of 27 foster homes before you were 10 years old. Imagine being a ward of the state until age 18.
Nothing in Josh Lyle’s life has been easy. Forged from challenge and adversity, Josh Lyle represents a fresh choice for the voters in the 2023 Mayoral Election.
Josh Lyle graduated from Santa Ynez High School 2003 and Santa Barbara Community College with a degree in business and finance in 2010. He brings a developed set of skills to combine his innate understanding of people, business, and social justice to the Rapid City Mayor position. Josh has beaten the odds in life and he is ready for a higher calling – to fearlessly lead the citizens of Rapid City.
The position of Mayor is a pay cut for him; there is no group of Sioux Falls developers backing Josh. This is not a “crowning lifetime achievement award” after years of time spent on the City Council. Josh is for the people and he is not beholden to any wealthy and powerful people in Rapid City or Sioux Falls.
To learn more about Josh Lyle.
click here.
Jason Salamun
Updated
10 hrs ago
*Biography provided by candidate*
From his service in the U.S. Air Force, to his business executive experience as a Vice President at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, to his background guiding branding and organizational development at a Fortune 500, Jason has built a career providing authentic leadership, building winning teams, and executing ideas. Today, he leads the staff and operations at Fountain Springs Church.
Fueled by a desire to serve, Jason is in his sixth year on the Rapid City Common Council and served as Council President from 2017-2018. In addition, he’s been engaged in numerous civic, ministry, and non-profit initiatives and boards of directors throughout Rapid City. He’s also shared insights into life and leadership to a wide variety of audiences as a speaker, trainer, and storyteller.
Born in west Texas, Jason moved to Rapid City in the late 1980s. He was locally educated attending Canyon Lake Elementary, West Middle School, Stevens High School, and Black Hills State University. In addition, he is a graduate of both the Leadership Rapid City and Leadership South Dakota programs.
Jason grew up in a working-class family and some of his greatest lessons came by watching and helping his father install flooring for a living. Today, his parents both serve as EMTs at Rosebud as well as lead the student ministry at their church. His father also drives a school bus for the Rapid City Area Schools.
Jason and his wife, Gwyn, met and married during his military service in Colorado Springs. In 2001, they returned home to Rapid City to plant their roots, raise their family, and build their life together. Gwyn currently works as a nurse and they have two adult children who are both happily married.
Jason and Gwyn are proud to call Rapid City their hometown.
To learn more about Jason Salamun,
click here.
Ron Weifenbach
Updated
10 hrs ago
*Biography provided by candidate*
My decision to seek election for Mayor of Rapid City is based on my desire and ability to help others. My phone rings several times every week because someone needs my help to navigate City Hall. Public service and a strong commitment to the community are part of my daily life.
My family and I have lived in Rapid City for over 50 years. I graduated from Rapid City Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Black Hills State University in Business and Accounting. I currently hold a CPA (inactive) license and an MBA from Chadron State University. I served in the South Dakota Army National Guard for 8 years and served 4 terms as a Rapid City Common Council Alderman. I have had the opportunity to serve on management teams for large corporations and currently own my own business.
I clearly understand the differences between government and the private sector. There are efficiencies and opportunities in both that must be balanced. I will prioritize these opportunities and apply the most efficient process to give the citizens efficient and effective public services. My private sector and government experience give me a unique viewpoint. As your Mayor, I want to bring this viewpoint to city hall. With a positive and innovative approach we can deliver public services effectively and efficiently while at the same time having a great experience.
To learn more about Ron Weifenbach,
click here.
To see a collection of the Rapid City Mayoral Forums, scroll to the bottom of this page.
City Council
Rapid City is broken up into five wards. Three wards, Ward 1, Ward 3, and Ward 4 each have elections for representatives to the City Council. To find out which ward you live in, check the map below.
NewsCenter1 has gathered interviews with most of the candidates. Check the list below to find those interview.
Candidates: Ward 1
Josh Biberdorf
Updated
9 hrs ago
Click here for Josh Biberdorf's interview.
Pat Jones
Updated
9 hrs ago
Click here for Pat Jones' interview.
Jerry Long
Updated
9 hrs ago
NEWSCENTER1 CONTACTED MR. LONG TO ARRANGE AN ON-CAMERA INTERVIEW. HE ELECTED NOT TO PARTICIPATE.
Candidates: Ward 3
Rob Kerghron
Updated
9 hrs ago
Click here for Rob Kerghron's interview.
Chad Lewis
Updated
9 hrs ago
Click here for Chad Lewis' interview.
Kevin Maher
Updated
9 hrs ago
Click here for Kevin Maher's interview.
Candidates: Ward 4
Valeriah Big Eagle
Updated
8 hrs ago
Click here for Valeriah Big Eagle's interview.
John Roberts
Updated
9 hrs ago
Click here for John Roberts' interview.
School Board
Rapid City is broken up into seven districts for Rapid City Area Schools. To see what district you are in, check the map below.
Two of the seven districts will be holding elections for representatives for the school board. District 4 has four candidates running, while District 5 has two candidates.
Candidates: District 4
Gerald Harvey
Updated
9 hrs ago
NEWSCENTER1 CONTACTED THIS CANDIDATE SEVERAL TIMES TO ARRANGE AN ON-CAMERA INTERVIEW. THEY DID NOT SCHEDULE ONE.
Amy Sazue
Updated
8 hrs ago
Photo taken from candidate Facebook Page
Click here for Amy Sazue's interview.
Walt Swan Jr.
Updated
8 hrs ago
Photo taken from candidate website
Click here for Walt Swan Jr.'s interview.
Karen Woods
Updated
8 hrs ago
Photo taken from candidate Facebook Page
NEWSCENTER1 CONTACTED THIS CANDIDATE SEVERAL TIMES TO ARRANGE AN ON-CAMERA INTERVIEW. THEY DID NOT SCHEDULE ONE.
Candidates: District 5
Paul Lloyd
Updated
8 hrs ago
Photo taken from candidate Facebook Page
Click here for Paul Lloyd's interview.
Christine Stephenson
Updated
8 hrs ago
Photo taken from candidate Facebook Page
Click here for Christine Stephenson's interview.
