RAPID CITY, S.D. - Officials remind the public the City’s downtown parking structure is closed to public access for approximately six weeks for the next phase of renovation work. Signage, fencing and barricades are placed at the various access points to the parking structure as contractor crews continue the next phase of renovation work.
featured
Rapid City downtown parking update!
City officials are also reminding the public of available parking alternatives to the downtown parking structure during the closure period.
City Parking Enforcement Operations Manager Anna Gilligan advises the public to utilize metered areas in the downtown district during the business day. All City-leased surface parking lots require a permit for parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., however the lots are open to public access after 5 p.m. weekdays and on weekends.
Gilligan offers these examples for public parking during evening hours and weekends:
**The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street;
**The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street;
**The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street
**The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair
The public is reminded not to park in private business lots. For the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, Gilligan says there will be free downtown parking and the project contractor is also planning to open up the parking structure to partial access.
This latest phase of renovation work includes concrete treatment on all levels and major structural renovations in the driving lanes of the parking structure.
“Safety is our number one priority,” said City Operations Management Engineer Rod Johnson. “It’s necessary to close the facility during this time because the treatment materials can cause damage to vehicles and it is best we keep the area off limits to both pedestrians and vehicle traffic.”
The project began in January and is estimated for completion in late fall. The project includes needed repairs and renovations to the parking structure, including improvements to the structural integrity of the facility and improving the ramp’s stairwells.
SECO Construction, Inc. is the contractor on the project. Parking questions can be directed to Gilligan on the parking hotline at 605-394-6098. Questions regarding the construction project can be directed to SECO Construction at 605-390-3634. The public can keep up on the status of the project by visiting the City’s home page at www.rcgov.org .
NewsCenter1 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
Rapid City man sentenced to 70 years for first-degree manslaughter
-
Hard Rock International strikes gold in Deadwood: First ever Rocksino to open in August
-
Wayne Sullivan leaving STM after 32 years as head football coach
-
Two Rapid City schools receive big gift from former student
-
Wait, how much rain are we going to get? Let Brant break it down for you!
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated