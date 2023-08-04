RAPID CITY, S.D. - City officials encourage organizations within Rapid City to take advantage of a significant funding opportunity for projects benefiting low-income households. The City of Rapid City has announced that eligible applicants can apply for a total of $420,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
The primary focus of the funding program is to address the critical need for the construction and rehabilitation of low-income housing in the community. The CDBG funding program is a federal initiative administered by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"We are primarily focused on affordable housing projects. We know that's a critical need in the city and we are looking for either new construction, rehab or even homeownership opportunity programs. Those all meet the needs of the community in a variety of different ways," said Michelle Schuelke, manager of the City's Community Enrichment Division.
The eligible applicants for the funding program include non-profit organizations, government agencies, school districts, institutions of higher education, and, in limited instances, for-profit businesses. The City's Community Enrichment Division, through the Finance Department, is coordinating the effort.
The deadline for submitting letters of interest is August 16, 4 p.m. Once reviewed, qualified respondents will be invited to apply for CDBG funding. The timeline includes an invitation to apply before September 12, with the application deadline set for October 2. Preliminary funding approval is anticipated before November 30, and final funding approval is expected before December 19.
Organizations interested in applying for the CDBG funding program should be primarily focused on affordable housing projects. This includes new construction, rehabilitation, and homeownership opportunity programs, which aim to meet the community's needs in various ways. The funding program also covers public facilities, such as senior centers and childcare centers, public services like senior programs for food security and early learning education, and economic development initiatives like micro-enterprise loans to support entrepreneurship and education.
Schuelke emphasized the need for applicants to demonstrate a clear understanding of their proposed projects or programs, including budget, beneficiaries, and their history with federal grants. Non-profit organizations looking to apply are encouraged to seek technical assistance to ensure compatibility and compliance with the program's requirements.
Letters of interest can be submitted via email to community.enrichment@rcgov.org or as hard copies sent to Community Enrichment Division, City of Rapid City, 300 Sixth Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.
For further information about the CDBG funding program and application process, interested parties can contact Michelle Schuelke at 394-4181.