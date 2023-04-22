RAPID CITY, S.D. — From April 1-15, there have been 228 crimes reported in Rapid City according to the LexisNexis Community Map, which tracks calls made to the Rapid City Police Department.
The calls recorded include assaults, burglaries, thefts and other violations. Crimes recorded without classification have been removed, as have traffic incidents due to the volume of calls. Here is a rundown of the types of calls that were reported throughout the first half of April.
- Theft - 66
- Assault - 50
- Burglary from Motor Vehicle - 24
- Vandalism - 19
- Alcohol Violation - 14
- Burglary - 14
- Motor Vehicle Theft - 12
- Disorderly Conduct - 10
- Drugs/Narcotics Violation - 7
- Weapons Violation - 6
- Fraud/Forgery - 2
- Robbery - 2
Overall, theft and assault made up 51% of the crimes reported in the first half of April. Of the 228 total reported, 89 were reported between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and noon, and 139 were reported between the hours of 12:01 p.m. and midnight.
According to the data, Saturday was the most common day of the week in which the calls were reported (44), followed closely by Wednesday (41). The day of the week with the fewest calls reported was Tuesday, with a total of just 19.
See this data, plus more, in the following charts: