RAPID CITY, S.D. - Around 5:30 pm on Thursday, April 20, a water main break occurred near the intersection of Corral Drive and Skyview Drive. The good news is that the 12-inch diameter pipe that burst has been repaired, and crews are working to get the water flowing again for the residents of southwestern Rapid City.
Even though the water line has been repaired, residents may still experience low water pressure as reservoirs fill back up. This break has taken a little longer to repair than others due to the terrain and ground near the break.
According to Assistant Public Works Director of Rapid City, Kristen Hasse, "We are in a time of thaw from the winter. So you tend to see more breaks during the thaw. And then we're moving into summer, so we'll continue to see some more breaks here in the future as well."
To restore normal water pressure, the city is urging residents in the affected area to conserve as much water as possible to refill the reservoirs. Water lines breaking during this time of year is not unusual, as the freezing and thawing cycles cause pipes to expand and contract, sometimes causing them to crack.