RAPID CITY, S.D. - A time capsule was buried in Rapid City on Thursday morning, in the same spot where a time capsule from 1922 was kept for 100 years.
The new time capsule contains a letter to the people of 2122, a COVID-19 home test, and a credit card, which will no doubt have expired by the time the capsule is opened.
The 1922 time capsule was unearthed on September 7 of 2022, and contained a variety of items, including newspapers, photographs, and coins. The items in the capsule gave a glimpse into life in Rapid City during the early 20th century. These items are currently on display in the Courthouse Rotunda.
"It's just a terrific look backwards at what was happening in our culture, our community at this time, and give some really important information to our descendants," said Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle.
The new time capsule will be opened in 2122, when the people of that time can learn about life in Rapid City in 2022.
The new time capsule was buried in a ceremony at the Pennington County Courthouse. The ceremony was attended by city officials, community members, and members of the media.