RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Common Council dealing with two items regarding indoor shooting ranges. One proposed ordinance would create regulations for indoor firing ranges. The other would allow for the discharge of firearms in the facility. There's nothing on the books at this time to allow for indoor ranges and discharging a firearm in city limits is illegal.
The city says there's been a lot of interest over the years for an indoor range. Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says, "We've had a number of inquiries in recent years regarding setting up indoor shooting ranges, not applications. We basically could not accept any applications because basically, we did not have city code set up to establish them."
Pending approval, ranges would be allowed in areas that are zoned general commercial, light industrial, and public zoning districts. Shooting ranges would also have to be 250 feet from a school, church, childcare facility, or public park.