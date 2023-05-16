RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Monday's Common Council meeting, members made a decision on whether or not to expand the role of the Public Works Director position. With the original expansion, the public works director would have been granted the ability to make decisions related to decreasing or increasing the cost of projects in accordance with state codified law, which says that projects approved cost increases must not exceed more than 15 percent of the original cost.
On Monday night, city council members voted across the board to approve the change to the position, but only including the ability to make decisions if the cost is lowered or stays the same. "This is just one more example of using administrative approvals to save the Council from being in the middle of that process," Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said. "A simple change order of $100, for example, even if it's in the city's favor– that could delay that project for weeks. It doesn't make sense, and especially when time is money"