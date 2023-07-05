RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (RCAMPO), in collaboration with the City of Rapid City and the South Dakota Department of Transportation, is excited to announce a public meeting aimed at introducing the Major Street Plan Update and Analysis project and gathering preliminary feedback from the public.
Scheduled for Thursday, July 13, from 4-6 p.m., the meeting will take place at the Council Chambers and the Circle of Friends Community Room in City Hall, located at 300 Sixth Street. This event provides an opportunity for community members to actively participate in the planning and development of major streets within the Rapid City area.
Kelly Brennan, long range planner with the City of Rapid City, explains why this is a needed project, "Our Major Street Plan was created in 1990. It's had many small updates since then, but we have never really taken a complete overhaul look at it again. As development has happened, things change, topography issues, we have technology now that we didn't have back then. So, we just want to take a good look at all those proposed streets and make sure that they’re in the right places. We also want to make sure that our Major Street Plan is the same as our neighboring communities. We don’t want to have different major street plans from Pennington County, Meade County, Box Elder and so forth."
During the meeting, attendees will be invited to assist in identifying priority corridors, which will then undergo conceptual alignments as part of the planning process. This collaborative approach ensures that the needs and preferences of the local community are considered and integrated into the Major Street Plan Update and Analysis project.
Written comments regarding the project will be accepted until July 21, 2023. Feedback can be submitted at the open house, via mail to RCAMPO, or through the project website at www.RCmajorstreets.com. By providing their insights and suggestions, residents can contribute to the development of a comprehensive and well-informed street plan that aligns with the community's vision.
Members of the project team and MPO staff will be present at the meeting to answer questions and receive input from attendees. Throughout the evening, a pre-recorded presentation will be played, offering valuable information about the project and its objectives. Attendees are encouraged to drop by at any time during the meeting to learn more and share their thoughts.
Informational boards and comment forms will also be available, providing residents with additional resources to understand the project's scope and offer feedback effectively. The RCAMPO is committed to fostering a transparent and inclusive planning process, ensuring that the community's voice is heard and considered throughout the Major Street Plan Update and Analysis project.