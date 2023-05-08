RAPID CITY, S.D.– In 1963, Rapid City's Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral celebrated the 60th anniversary of its dedication to the community. Parishioners gathered together early Sunday evening, where Bishop Peter Muhich and members of the church led mass for the public and got together for a barbecue dinner.
The cathedral was originally built as a bigger facility in place of the previous location, Rapid City's Immaculate Conception Church. "It is really the mother church of our diocese. So it is meant to gather all the people from the diocese for major liturgies and all the priests and deacons together with the bishop for those," Bishop Muhich said. "And it was a great day to kind of remember that 60 years ago, our people really sacrificed to build this beautiful church, even as we augment it now with an addition to serve us better in the future."
In Spring of 2022, construction began on additional components to make the facility more welcoming to the public and is scheduled for a winter 2023 completion.