RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City issued a total of 844 building permits in the first third of 2023, with 229 permits issued in April alone, according to the Rapid City Building Permit Report. The total valuation for the April permits was $37.5 million, making it the third-highest on record for the city.
The year-to-date total valuation of over $155.2 million is the second-highest in the last ten years, second only to 2018 when Monument Health applied for a $100 million expansion. The city has issued eight permits with a valuation over $1 million, with the highest valued permit being a $6.7 million permit for an office addition at RESPEC, followed closely by a $6.6 million permit for the Springs Edge Apartments.
The report also shows that the number of housing-related permits has increased significantly, indicating that growth in Rapid City is expected to continue.
"For the last number of years, developers, contractors, the city itself have been focused in on the need for housing, especially in the affordable housing area," said Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Director for Rapid City.
The housing-related permits include single and multi-family homes, as well as apartment complexes. The increase in permits for housing is a positive sign for the city's continued growth.