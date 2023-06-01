RAPID CITY, S.D.- Brothers Elias Condon (age 24) and Jordan Condon (age 22) of Rapid City were convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance on May 24th.
A two-day federal district court trial in front of U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken led up to the Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance conviction. The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in custody and/or a $10,000,000 fine, five years up to life of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The Condon brothers made multiple trips to the Denver, Colorado area to purchase methamphetamine during their involvement in the trafficking conspiracy, and then brought the drug back to South Dakota for distribution. On several occasions, the brothers brought firearms to trade for the methamphetamine.
Edward Ybarra and Ramon Morales-Padilla have also pleaded guilty to their involvement in the trafficking conspiracy. Ybarra was sentenced to 15 ½ years in federal prison on March 3, and Morales-Padilla will be sentenced on July 21.
The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) investigated this case. UNET is comprised of members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the South Dakota National Guard. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich.