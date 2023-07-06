RAPID CITY, S.D. - First Interstate Bank delivered a heartwarming surprise on Thursday, July 6, to OneHeart, a local organization dedicated to providing transitional housing and comprehensive support services, with a generous donation of $25,000 as part of their 'Believe in Local' grant program.
About OneHeart
OneHeart, an organization dedicated to helping individuals break the cycle of poverty, is making a profound impact on the lives of families and the local community. Based in Rapid City, the organization uses a comprehensive approach, focusing on workforce development and provides individuals with the tools and support they need to rebuild their lives.
"OneHeart was created to help people break the crisis of poverty permanently. It's a long process. It's workforce development. It's about helping people completely rebuild their lives one by one, family by family. It is doing stellar things. We give people the opportunity, the space, the environment, and the time to actually learn how to get out of crisis, make good decisions, build up their financials, rebuild credit, rebuild their families, get all of the things that aren't working in their lives cleared out from over them and get them on to a new place," said Charity Doyle, executive director for OneHeart.
Believe in Local
Unlike typical grant programs, organizations receiving First Interstate Bank's 'Believe in Local' are not selected through an application process. Instead, they are nominated by the bank's own employees, individuals who are deeply passionate about making a difference in their communities.
"The Believe in Local grant is First Interstate's grant program. So, they actually award annually 40 nonprofits throughout our communities $25,000 grants. So, it's just our commitment to community as far as giving back to the communities that serve us. We like to serve them in the same capacity. So, it's nice to be able to do something like this," said Cyrissa Thompson, treasury solutions officers for First Interstate Bank.
"What's special about the Believe in Local grants is that these organizations are all nominated by our employees. So, this isn't something that anybody can apply for. This is the organizations that our employees are really passionate about get nominated, and then they're paired down and selected in every one of our markets," said Ingrid Reuter, administrative assistant for First Interstate Bank.
A day full of emotions
Operating for about two and a half years, OneHeart has faced challenges along the way, but Doyle says that the grant reassures them that their efforts are making a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve. The support and faith shown by the community and organizations like First Interstate Bank validate the important work being done by OneHeart.
"I am absolutely blown away. I was just spending the day yesterday trying to search down a bunch of grants and OneHeart can't do what we do without the generosity of others. And so, this just took my breath away," said Doyle.
Doyle, and the other team members at OneHeart, share in thanking First Interstate Bank.
"Heartfelt thanks to First Interstate Bank," said Doyle.
The staff of First Interstate Bank enjoy being able to participate and support such a program and experience the excitement and emotions that come with it as well.
"It's an amazing way to give back to our community. At First Interstate Bank, one of our core values is that we're committed to our communities. And what better way to prove that than to be able to donate to organizations such as OneHeart who are doing amazing work within our communities. It was extremely exciting and emotional at the same time for everybody involved," said Reuter.