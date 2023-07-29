RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Thursday, August 3, the Autism Society of the Black Hills is once again hosting the Ice Cream With Officers event at Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe!
ASBH say that the event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. is open to anyone on the autism spectrum and that all ages are welcome.
ASBH will provide one small ice cream per person for this event and recommends bringing your immediate family or support staff.
If this is the first event that you and/or your family will be attending, or if you have questions, ASBH says to message them on their Facebook page here.