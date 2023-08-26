RAPID CITY, S.D. - The City of Rapid City released the following information on for the Rapid City Air Quality Board:
"The Pennington County Commission is seeking applicants to fill an at-large vacancy and complete a three-year term on the Rapid City Air Quality Board.
The Rapid City Area Air Quality Board meets on a quarterly basis with the goals of maintaining compliance status with the US Environmental Protection Agency’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards and to prevent adverse health and environmental effects resulting from fugitive dust emissions and smoke from wood burning and open burning. These goals are achieved and maintained through development and implementation of programs of education, air pollution prevention, abatement and control.
Applicants can submit a citizen interest form and waiver to permit a background investigation to the Pennington County Commissioners, 130 Kansas City Street, Suite 100, Rapid City SD 57701. The form and permit waiver can be found on the County website at http://www.pennco.org/boardopenings. Additional information such as a resume may also be submitted. The forms can be hand delivered, mailed or emailed to pcboc@pennco.org.
For more information, contact Kelly Brennan in the City’s Air Quality Division at 605-394-4120."