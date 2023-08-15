RAPID CITY, S.D.– As summer vacation winds down for kids and families, city pool closures are another sure sign of things winding down. As of August 20 the Jimmy Hilton, Horace Mann, and Parkview pool facilities will close until next year. At the Roosevelt Swim Center, all indoor facilities will also close Sunday, August 20, through Labor Day so employees can complete maintenance duties.
"We are doing air handling issues, we are going to be changing some of our drains in the bottom of our pools. We are going to be doing a few odds and ends projects, doing our floors and our multipurpose room and our racquetball floors," Recreation Division Manager Doug Lowe said. "And just all around making it a clean, safe, environment."
Lowe adds that any residents looking for equipment or resources will still have access to the FITLOT and the exercise machines it has, which are all located right outside the swim center. The 50-meter outdoor pool will also be open through Labor Day Weekend as another alternative until the indoor facilities are back open.