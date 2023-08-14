RAPID CITY, S.D. - There's still more than a month of summer remaining, but Rapid City Parks and Recreation has its sights set on autumn.
The city has released its Fall Program Guide - full of activities, leagues, and classes being offered. The guide is available on the city's web page, it also includes the home schedule and information about the Badlands Sabres hockey team.
The guide also has information about some new activities happening this coming season.
Rapid City Parks & Recreation Specialist Lindsey Myers says, "A new thing that we are doing this year is a Pumpkin Plunge, which is going to take place in October over at the swim center, the Roosevelt Swim Center indoor. It is, space is limited. So registration will be open here in the next couple of weeks."
The guide also contains information on Red Cross health and safety courses held at the Roosevelt Swim Center. To view the Rapid City Fall Program Guide CLICK HERE.