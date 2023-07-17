STURGIS, S.D. - Over the years, The Knuckle Saloon has become a popular spot for bikers, tourists, and locals alike. The saloon is known for its long bar, its extensive beer selection, and its memorabilia from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
In 2014, The Knuckle Saloon opened The Knuckle Brewing Company, which is located in the basement of the saloon. The brewery produces a variety of craft beers, which are available on tap at the saloon and at other locations throughout South Dakota.
Today, The Knuckle Saloon is a popular destination for people from all over the world. The saloon is a great place to enjoy a cold beer, listen to live music, and experience the unique atmosphere of Sturgis.
Here is the concert lineup for this year:
- Garage Boys - (August 3 - August 11)
- Frank Fletcher - (August 5,6,7,11 and 12)
- Centerville All Stars - (August 7 - August 10)
- Camp Comfort - (August 9 - August 12)
- He Said She Said - (August 6,8 and 12)
- Killer Dueling Pianos - (August 5 - August 11)
