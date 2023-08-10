STURGIS, S.D. - The "Rally Tally" is a series of statistics released by the Sturgis Police Department of the calls and violations that they see during the 10 days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Monday marked day four of the rally and we can start to see some trends on how this year is different from the last year.
Drug arrest continue to outpace 2022 with 94 so far this year. Last year at this time, 64 arrests had been made. Of the 94 this year, 30 of those charges are a felony level as opposed to 14 last year.
Citations issued for speeding also are up. As of this time last year there had only been four citations for speeding. Twenty such tickets have been issued this year.
Here are the full statistics from the Sturgis Police Department.