STURGIS, S.D. - The "Rally Tally" is a series of statistics released by the Sturgis Police Department of the calls and violations that they see during the 10 days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
We are a week into the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and statistics show that most categories of reported crime are down for the Sturgis Police Department.
Drug arrests at felony and misdemeanor levels are still higher than last year. However, they are leveling off the steep difference we saw early in the week. Yesterday, arrest numbers were 40 percent above the previous year. Now arrests are only 14 percent above 2022.
Citations for driving with a suspended license, license plate violations and speeding are all up according to the day seven report.
Illegal parking has taken the steepest decline year over year falling by a rate of nearly 21 percent.
Here are the full statistics from the Sturgis Police Department.