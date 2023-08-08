STURGIS, S.D. - The "Rally Tally" is a series of statistics released by the Sturgis Police Department of the calls and violations that they see during the 10 days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Monday marked day four of the rally and we can start to see some trends on how this year is different from the last year.
We see a large difference in the amount of drug arrests. So far at the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, 71 people have been arrested on drug related charges, up from 44 at this point of the Rally last year. These 27 additional arrests marks a 61 percent increase.
Conversely, citations for illegal parking has fallen from 105 last year to 62 this year.
Here are the full statistics from the Sturgis Police Department.
Note: These statistics are only from the Sturgis Police Department. They do not represent activity by other law enforcement agencies.