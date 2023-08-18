RAPID CITY S.D. – Sen. Mike Rounds spoke to an audience of cattle producers from across the nation at the 2023 Annual R-Calf Convention held at the Monument in Rapid City. He discussed the upcoming farm bill and some of the provisions he would like to see in the final bill. Among them would be mandatory country of origin labeling for beef products sold in the United States.
Rounds said, “Right now if you look at mandatory country of origin labeling, it’s really important to producers that we be able to identify that the beef comes from the US or another country. We want consumers to also understand how critical it is for them to be able to know where their food comes from.”
Rounds says the health and reporting standards of other countries may not match us standards, and mandatory labeling would provide information to American consumers. If passed in the finished farm bill, the provision would also prevent food processors from repackaging beef from other countries and then labeling it as a US product.
He also talked about a potential ban on the purchase of US agricultural land by foreign adversaries like Russia and China.
Rounds said, “They’d love to be able to get into the united states, have listening locations, have places where spies can observe what our folks are doing, particularly when they set them up – these businesses – or purchase land near our bases, which is what China tried to do last year in North Dakota.”
Rounds says the prohibition would be focused on buying land on behalf of adversarial governments and not people who happen to be from those countries. Two versions of the farm bill are in the house and senate. Rounds doesn’t expect the bill to pass by the end of September deadline.
He said, “most of the programs that are included in it, that are critical are ongoing and it won’t be impacted, but there are some provisions that we want to see get put into the farm bill that could be improved upon, so we do expect it to be completed by the end of the year and that’s really our goal.”
Rounds says producers should not be affected by the delayed farm bill as long as an extension is approved.