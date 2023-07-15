RAPID CITY, S.D. - Project Healing Waters Fly-Fishing (PHWFF) is a non-profit organization that aims to provide solace to veterans. PHWFF was created in 2005, their mission statement is the dedication to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military personnel and veterans through the means of fly-fishing, education, and outings.

The local program for PHWFF, the rocky mountain north which includes Rapid City and Sturgis, has a raffle going on for next years' fly-fishing trip. The grand prize is an one-of-a-kind bamboo rod with a custom wooden case and curly maple fly box from Valley Fisher. Other prizes will include: an outdoor kit and a veteran custom-made fly shadow box.

Program lead, Joshua Osterbur, says that they only have 600 tickets available and the raffle will end August 4th at 5 p.m. Osterbur has booths at these following dates and locations:

July 16th, 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cabela's

July 22nd, 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cabela's

If you cannot make those times, you can buy tickets through their PayPal. This information can be found on their Facebook page.

A live drawing will be held at Zymurcracy Beer Company at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 4th or join them live on Facebook. You do not need to be present to win stated the organization.

All the proceeds will go to take local veterans on a 4 day/3 night fishing trip next year. More information about PHWFF can be found on the official website and check out this previous article as well.