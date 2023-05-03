RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Fire Department Wildfire Mitigation Crew is conducting a prescribed burn today at Vickie Powers Park. The crew plans on burning up to 30 acres. Smoke will be visible in the area. The park will NOT be closed, but the public IS encouraged to stay out of the workspace and out of the burn area. The burn should be done by mid-afternoon today.
Prescribed burn today at Vickie Powers Park
NewsCenter1 Staff
