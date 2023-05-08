CUSTER, S.D. - Custer Fire Department will be doing a prescribed burn on May 8, at West Dam (approximately 1 mile West of Custer). Plan is to start lighting the burn at approximately 6 p.m.
Prescribed Fire is used to reduce fuels and modify fire behavior in future unwanted wildland fire events. It helps meet vegetation goals and returns units to pre-suppression composition, structure and function where possible. It is a very useful tool for firefighters.
You WILL see smoke and flames, please do NOT call 911. Crews will be on scene until they feel it is safe to depart the area.