STURGIS, S.D. - Instead of drive-thru, people did fly-thru for breakfast Saturday morning at the Sturgis Municipal Airport. There is a breakfast fly-in on the first Saturday of every month, except for August due to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
There were pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee and more offered for people to enjoy.
"It's very important because it brings the public to see what general aviation is all about," Don Alesi, former plane owner at the breakfast fly-in, said. "It's not a bunch of rich people. It's for everybody. It brings the community together."
The breakfast is open to anyone and a number of pilots are willing to take people on flights if requested. From kids to adults, flights can take you over Bear Butte, Sturgis and even your house.
The flights and food are free with hopes to get more people involved and interested in aviation.
"It's a totally different experience than getting on a jet and going somewhere. These airplanes are relatively slow speed and maneuverable. And we don't do anything crazy, but it just gives them an interesting ride and see the landscape," Bruce Bowen, airplane owner, said.
You can find them on Facebook at The Black Hills Flyin.
"I personally enjoy it because, you know, you see the look on kids' face, especially when they get back from a ride," Bowen said. "And I've given as many as eight rides in one day myself. And not only just kids, but we try to do it to just anybody who would like to have a ride."