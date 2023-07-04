PIEDMONT, S.D. - Red, white and blue overpowered the grey skies over Piedmont this Independence Day. Dozens of floats and classic cars all decked out in their patriotic best for the city's annual parade held for more than 40 years now. American Legion Post 311 coordinates the event enlisting the help of Stage Barn Middle School in choosing the theme of this year's parade.
Post 311 Americanism Officer Michael Pauling says, "Every year they give us our parade's theme. This is the second year in a row they've told us what they want the theme to be. Nothing more True than the Red, White and Blue."
The grand marshals for this year's parade were Korean War veterans Jerry Gau and Richard Dicken. The two made the ride in style driven in a 1964 Chrysler Imperial.