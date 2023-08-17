RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hart Ranch's Wild West Wednesdays rodeo series came to an end for the season on Wednesday the 16th, after eight weeks of bareback and saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding, and other performances.
These rodeos help to prepare athletes for professional rodeo circuits, and provide an opportunity for visitors to experience what rodeo producer Nate Morrison calls "a true, high-quality representation of what rodeo is."
Check out these photos from the closing night at the Wild West Wednesday Rodeo.