STURGIS, S.D.– For the seventh year, volunteers headed to the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis to participate in an annual Memorial Day tradition.
Through Military Honor Flags USA, volunteers placed around 25,000 American flags at the grave markers of service men and women and read their names aloud. "It is important to them, for they feel good about it. It is important to the veterans, they feel good about it," President of Military Honor Flags USA Kris Mattson said. "And it is just an all-out– how do you say thank you? Some people don't even have family in this area anymore. Their names are never said out loud again once they die, so this way it is."
How to get involved
To find out more on how to help the organization, click here. Sing-ups to help volunteers pick up the flags after Memorial Day can be found on their website as well, with the day scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 a.m.
Photos from the flag-placing ceremony