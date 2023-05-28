RAPID CITY, S.D.– For over 60 years, Storybook Island in Rapid City has been entertaining families in the Rapid City area. And with their opening on Saturday, so begins another summer of fun for families in the Rapid City and Black Hills area.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Christina Holiday is a Northern California native, and is a firm believer in learning something new every day. Christina enjoys exploring the cultural and natural history of the Black Hills. She also loves exploring culinary adventures and is always looking for a new restaurant to try.

 