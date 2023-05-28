RAPID CITY, S.D.– For over 60 years, Storybook Island in Rapid City has been entertaining families in the Rapid City area. And with their opening on Saturday, so begins another summer of fun for families in the Rapid City and Black Hills area.
PHOTOS: Storybook Island in Rapid City opens for the summer
