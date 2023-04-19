RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) Wildfire Mitigation Crew conducted a prescribed burn Tuesday from Rapid Creek to East Anamosa Street, next to the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern (RCPE) railroad.
"Our community is actually in the 90th percentile of fire risk in the country. One of our biggest threats is a fast moving grass fire," Lt. Eric O'Connor of the RCFD wildfire mitigation crew, said. "By doing these burns, we're mitigating the risk of a wildfire. We're actually able to do these burns under our own conditions. We pick the day that we do it that way we're not chasing a wildfire down in the middle of summer."
With a team of nine, the fire department aimed to burn upwards of ten acres.
The prescribed burn reduces risks of wild fire, has ecological benefits and allows for some vegetation clean up. It also provides training for firefighters, giving them a chance to work with and see how an actually fire can move through the grass.
"So burning in the city is definitely a touchy subject, right?" O'Connor said. "We have a lot of structures and community around us as well, but we just really want to take this opportunity to teach people the benefits of a small scale prescribed fire in the city and in the surrounding area. This is a good example of a good fire for our community."
There are plans for prescribed burns in several burns in several areas throughout the city for the next couple of weeks. When they happen largely depends on staffing, schedule and the weather.
"If you see smoke in the area, it's probably going to be us, maybe check it out a little more before you call 911. Truly, we don't mind if people come and watch this as long as they stay out of our way," O'Connor said. "But, if you're unsure, call it in."