RAPID CITY, S.D. - Those who saw smoke in downtown Rapid City Sunday afternoon should not be alarmed, it was only the Rapid City Fire Department conducting a prescribed burn at Trinity Eco Prayer Park. The burn at the park was not a new occurrence, and it has been used as a training exercise to replicate fighting Wildland Urban Interface fires.
The Wildland Urban Interface refers to areas where structures are mixed with forests and grasslands, Rapid City has around 75 percent of such areas.
Eric O'Connor, the wildfire mitigation lieutenant at RCFD, explained that the burn will have ecological benefits and will clean up the area. He said, "It'll be really exciting. We're actually going to have set up a bunch of photo plots to observe the different fire effects and to really see the ecological benefit of the fire. It'll clean it up and it will be beautifully green, actually, within a couple of weeks or less." He added, "My wife told me yesterday that there's no chaos within nature, and prescribed fires are no different."
Apart from being a training exercise, the burn also serves as an opportunity to inform the public about the benefits of fire. The burns at Trinity Prayer Eco Park have been done three times in the past since it opened in 2016.
The current management plan calls for the park to have a burn every two to three years.