To celebrate the 33rd anniversary of signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act into law, Rapid City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee hosted its annual picnic. The picnic featured free food, live music, vendors and a proclamation from Mayor Jason Salamun marking July 26 as ADA Awareness Day.
Mayor Salamun said, “Today I was able to do my first executive proclamation as mayor to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the ADA, and really what that does is make sure that people of all abilities can access our community, and that’s what we’re here celebrating today.”
More than a dozen vendors provided information on services ranging from adult day care and specialized wheelchairs, to service dogs for veterans.
This is the third year the committee has hosted the picnic and members say they like to go all out for the anniversary.
Patrick Czerny, Chairman of the Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee said, “It may not be a federal holiday but we celebrate it as such, because it was the event that started equal access to all services both public and private.”
The ADA governs everything from employment opportunities to physical infrastructure to help people living with disabilities access public spaces.