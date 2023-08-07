HILL CITY, S.D. — Quick action prevented an early morning fire in the train yard at Hill City's 1880 Train from causing any real damage. According to 1880 Train officials, the fire started at about six o’clock Monday morning in an environmental containment pit designed to catch oil dripping from the engines when they're parked overnight.
Using a backhoe, an employee pulled the engine that was being prepared for the day away from the flames.
Rapid attack by Hill City volunteer firefighters and safety-trained employees confined the fire to the containment pit.
“The employees on site did a fantastic job in assisting the Fire Department in removing equipment from the area and keeping those not involved away from the fire area and safe,”. said Hill City Volunteer Fire Chief Howard Schrier ‘Their safety plan worked and worked well.”
Firefighters had the fire out within about a half-hour.
1880 Train Business Operations Manager Nate Anderson told NewsCenter1 that the engine that was pulled away from the flames was inspected while a back-up engine pulled the morning trains. Maintenance crews found no damage and had the engine back in service by midday.
“There really was a team effort by our employees and our Hill City Volunteer Firefighters," said Anderson. "We are very appreciative of their response and efforts in keeping our community and visitors safe.”