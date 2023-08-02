RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is swearing in six temporary deputies, hired for the Sturgis Rally.
The deputies come from other agencies around the country and help to meet the increased need for law enforcement. All of the temporary deputies performed rally duty in previous years.
John Sumsion is one of the returning deputies. He said, “It’s a good opportunity to reunite with some of the guys again, some of the folks I’ve built friendships with, good working relationships. It’s a pleasure to be able to work with them again."
Sumsion says he has also developed good relationships with locals over the years. Other returning deputies echo the same sentiment and note how the rally has evolved.
James Davis has been working the rally since 2015, He said, “My first year here was the 75th so that was - that was quite exciting. So it has changed quite a bit from the 75th, where there’s not as many people, you know, it’s not the big rush as it was.”
Davis credits rally-goers and locals for sharing the roads and keeping each other safe.
The deputies will help manage traffic and other law enforcement needs throughout the region.