RAPID CITY, S.D. - Keeping the Rapid City cleanup going, Jason Salamun, Rapid City Alderman, Ward 3, helped organize another group to clean up Horace Mann Park Saturday.
"We want a beautiful place to live and I think all of us take a lot of pride in where we live. This is a great park, a beautiful park. We want to make sure it's still beautiful for the residents here to enjoy," he said. "We're excited to be here and make sure that it's a great place for everybody to enjoy."
This was the 52nd annual Cleanup Week for the city and even with the chilly wind, a handful of people participated with Salamun.
With pink trash bags, the group walked around the park and picked up garbage, wrappers and even some broken glass.
"It will be a great time for them to feel like they are giving back to the community and that's what it's really all about," Salamun said. "This week is about cleaning up Rapid City. It's also about the community coming together for a common cause and that's to make our city stay beautiful."
Volunteers helped around the whole city and fees were waived for disposal at the landfill throughout the week.