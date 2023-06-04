RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City and the Black Hills region held their first-ever Two-spirit Powwow on Saturday, featuring vendors, performers, and several activities for attendees.
The potential for something big
"We have the second largest Indian population anywhere in the in the United States. So that it would be here in the center of the country is not a big surprise," Darla drew said. As a former city council member in Rapid City, Drew has been involved with several community engagements and events. "And to feel that it would grow to it just substantial event like the Black Hills Powwow would not be a surprise to me," she added.
Saturday's powwow served as both a learning opportunity for the community and a way to kick off Pride Month events in the Black Hills and South Dakota
Vendors representing artists and local community services filled up an exhibit hall at The Monument in Rapid City, and also featured performers who danced in multiple categories
Jesse Guecha
Jesse Guecha is a two-spirit dancer of the Muisca People from Colombia, and was visiting the Black Hills from his home state of Seattle. "Two years after the Indian Child Welfare Act passed in the United States, I was adopted out because those of us born south of the colonial border or outside the borders of the United States, ICWA does not protect us," he explained. "So I grew up in a white family. I got to go to a powwow once growing up, just as a spectator. I never would have dreamed that I would be able to actually come into that powwow circle."
In a special ceremony during the event, Guecha was welcomed into the powwow circle among attendees and performers. His decision to make his debut as a grass dancer came from a meeting with organizers Felipa and Monique "Muffie" Mousseaux at a previous two-spirit gathering in Montana.
"Powwow is modern, but it is based on the tradition of the grass dancers going out ahead of everyone else, making sure everything is safe," Guecha explained. "Both physically– making sure there is nothing on the ground, no predators, no enemies. And also spiritually safe, protecting the community. And that is how I want to carry myself."
Guecha adds that there is still much to overcome, such as gender bias in most powwow events only having categories for men and women. However, he is looking forward to going to and dancing in as many powwows as he can.
"To be out as a two-spirit, transgender powwow dancer. I am honored to be able to follow in the work that claudia haddad, our head dancer who brought me in– and is a transgender dancer as well, has done," he said. "And also to do what I can to help the next seven generations so that it will be easier for them."