May 5 is recognized as National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. To remember and bring awareness to MMIP, over 100 people participated in the awareness walk held Friday morning at Memorial Park.
"Historically, there has been a war against Indigenous women, and so we're here today to stand up and say no more,” Norma Rendon, guest speaker at the MMIP Awareness Walk, said.
"This is a good crowd, but I envision this park being filled. I very much appreciate the people that are here and our allies that are here. But maybe our next event will be packed. I see concerts here. It's packed and you can't even find a place to put your chair," Rendon said. "It's about our relatives. It's about our land. So hopefully by the end of the day, we'll have more people here."
People raised picture frames, posters and signs to remember their missing and murdered loved ones.
"I have relatives that I have lost too and I'm remembering them on this day as well. We will always remember those who we have lost. We should have done better to protect them, to listen to them,” Valeriah Big Eagle, guest speaker at the MMIP Awareness Walk, said.
Others watched as the crowd walked to Main Street and back to the park while a few vehicles honked in support.
"This is a reminder for the whole United States to remember that there is a group of people in this country that are in danger of being killed and murdered with no one ever to protect us,” Jonathan Old Horse, community member and drum keeper at the MMIP Awareness Walk, said. “So this helps to bring to light that there are humans, that we are humans, that we want to live and want our communities safe. Maybe there will be a day where there doesn't have to be MMIW anymore because our lives have been treated in a safer manner. Until that happens, we have to be out being a voice for those relatives that don't have any."
Old Horse also says that Indigenous people are all affected by this. Everyone knows someone that has disappeared.
Anyone who wanted to share the stories of their loved ones could.
"2016, I lost her [Tashiana Hernandez] and lost Sheldon [Glenn] just last year,” Christine Red Kettle, participant at the MMIP Awareness walk, said. “Right down here, 2022. It never gets easier. It hurts every day.”