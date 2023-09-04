PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - The Pennington County Sheriff's Office provides updates through its website on the most wanted criminals in the county.
The Sheriff's Office asks that if you observe one of these individuals or have knowledge of their whereabouts, please do not approach that person.
Please contact the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at 605-394-6113, the Rapid City Police Department at (605) 394-4131 or the nearest law enforcement agency if you have any information about the following individuals.