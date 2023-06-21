PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - Pennington County Sherriff's Office is looking for some temporary help during the 2023 Sturgis Rally. If you work for another law enforcement agency and can report by August 2, you may apply for a temporary duty position through the end of the motorcycle rally, August 14.
The Sherriff's Office is offering $25.84 per hour with housing and a per diem provided as well. If you are interested in any of the positions, you are required to apply, get approval from your current agency, and provide your handgun and TASER certifications.
If you are interested in applying, please contact Nikki Farrar at 605-394-6113 or nikki.farrar@pennco.org.