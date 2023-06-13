OACOMA, S.D. - Pennington County Sherriff's Office announced Tuesday morning that Deputy Thomas Mossman was named the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion.
Deputy Mossman was nominated for his part in saving the life of a toddler in a house fire in Rapid Valley.
The American Legion's website says the following about the award. "Each year, The American Legion gives its National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement. The award, which especially takes into account heroic acts, is presented annually at the Legion’s national convention."
