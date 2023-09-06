PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. -The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about a recent surge in phone scams targeting county residents. Scammers are making calls that appear to come from the sheriff's office itself, attempting to convince people that they have active arrest warrants. They then pressure victims to make payments using the online payment app Zelle.
Sergeant Jeremy Smith from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office emphasizes the importance of being cautious in such situations: "Most of these folks have never been in trouble before, and they will tell me that they've never received even a speeding ticket. And yet they are completely convinced by this person on the phone that they are in some serious trouble. Just be very skeptical of anybody calling and saying that, especially if you know that you've really done nothing wrong."
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office wants to clarify that they do not collect warrants or fines over the phone, except for a few exceptional cases. If you receive a call like this, the best course of action is to hang up immediately and contact the sheriff's office directly.
If you are concerned that you may have an outstanding warrant, you can check online on the sheriff's department's website at this link: https://www.pennco.org/warrantsearch.
Sergeant Smith further explains the tactics used by these scammers: "The phone scammers are always changing their game and they've gotten to the point now where they're using computer dialers to make it look like it's one of our local numbers. And generally speaking, they do some research. They find an old news article or video where there is a name of one of our sergeants, captains, anybody like that, and they use that name to tell the person that they are so-and-so from the sheriff's office and that this person has a warrant."
He adds, "They are always asking for gift cards. Yesterday, they were working with a digital currency website, kind of like a Venmo or cash app, those kinds of things, which we do not do."
To protect yourself from these scams, Sergeant Smith advises taking precautions on social media: "Sometimes they even know personal information about these people, which, you know, social media is a great place for folks to get information about somebody. So once they start in a little bit, they can find out more things. I always urge people to, you know, lock down their social media and be very skeptical of anybody calling and saying that, especially if you know that you've really done nothing wrong."
In conclusion, the sheriff's office urges everyone to exercise caution when receiving calls from anyone claiming to be from law enforcement and demanding money over the phone. Remember, no legitimate agency will accept gift cards as payment for fines or warrants. Stay vigilant and report any suspicious calls to the authorities.