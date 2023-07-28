RAPID CITY, S.D. - Law enforcement officers from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Rapid City Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol took to the rooftops of Jerry's Cakes and Donuts to show their unwavering support for Special Olympics South Dakota Friday morning. The initiative, known as "Cops on Donut Shops," aims to raise both awareness and funds for the athletes involved in this inspiring organization.
The event is a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run which is a global effort dedicated to supporting Special Olympics athletes worldwide. In South Dakota alone, there are over 2,700 athletes who benefit from this support.
The main objective is to raise funds that contribute to their competitions and training, ultimately fostering healthy and empowered athletes.
"Our purpose is to just help them to accomplish their goals in life," said Dave Stratton, state law enforcement treasure and director.
This year marks the second installment of the event, which started early in the morning and continued until noon or until all the donuts were sold out. According to Stratton, Jerry's Cakes and Donuts has consistently shown their support for the Special Olympics, and the morning's event could not have happened without them.
"We have Jerry's, without without Jerry's this could never happens. And so, the staff here, the owners and everybody, they have just always supported the Special Olympics in so many ways," said Stratton.
Volunteers from local businesses, including Nerdy Nuts, joined the cause to assist law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes. At the donut shop, patrons were invited to make contributions to Special Olympics South Dakota, and, in return, received a coupon for a free coffee and donut.
The event not only raises funds but also raises awareness about the effort required to organize Special Olympics competitions. Many might not realize the significant logistical and financial aspects involved in hosting such events. Contributions from events like Cop on Donut Shops play a vital role in ensuring the smooth functioning of Special Olympics programs and empowering athletes to reach their potential.
Special Olympics South Dakota operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, receiving no government funding. As such, events like these are essential for financing the various activities, competitions, and healthy athlete programs that they offer.
Sergeant Amanda Swanson of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office played a key role in organizing and coordinating the event. Sgt. Swanson says she truly appreciates the support from the local community.
"We just wanted to thank all the local communities, people, venues, businesses for all their support for all this. Without them, this can't happen," said Swanson.
More events to support Special Olympics South Dakota like Cops on Donuts Shops are in the works.
For more information visit Special Olympics of South Dakota's website, and check out their Facebook page.