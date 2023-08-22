RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the Central States Fair underway, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office has advice for families to have fun and keep their children safe.
Whether you are dropping off older children for a fun day or taking younger ones with you, it is advised that you take a photo of your kids as soon as you arrive at the fair. Officials also recommend setting up a meeting spot at a key location if you get separated. Law enforcement recommends something recognizable, such as the law enforcement command post.
If they do not get to the meeting spot, the up-to-date photo featuring current clothing and hair becomes a critical tool "And then if you do get separated, you can seek out the sheriff's office deputies that are all over the fair in bright fluorescent yellow uniforms," Lieutenant Paul Stevens with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said. "Show them the picture of what the child is wearing that day and we can help relocate the kids and get the families back together."
The law enforcement command center is located next to the arena near the main entrance.