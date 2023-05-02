PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 53-year-old Rapid City man.
PSCO says that a missing person report was made on Monday by family members of Ty Michael McGuire of Rapid City, who was last seen or heard from on April 26, 2023.
McGuire is described as a 5'1" Caucasian male, weighs 185 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair.
PSCO reports that he was last seen wearing a tan or gray t-shirt and sweatshirt, tan pants, a tan hat and work boots and was driving a 2004 Burgundy Chevy C10 Suburban.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call PSCO Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.